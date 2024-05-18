Polk County approved for FEMA assistance

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – President Biden has partly approved Governor Abbott’s major disaster declaration meaning that Polk and several other counties can get assistance from FEMA.

“The partial approval of my Presidential Disaster Declaration request is a crucial step in the right direction in helping Texans rebuild and recover from recent severe weather events,” said Abbott. “I thank President Biden and his administration’s assistance as Texas continues to respond to severe weather and flooding across the state. Texas is working around-the-clock to provide all necessary resources to help Texans move forward from these devastating storms.”

Texans in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties who got damage during recent storms can now qualify for the Individual Assistance Program.

The program can assist anyone with the following expenses:

temporary housing

emergency home repairs

uninsured and underinsured personal property losses

disaster legal services

disaster unemployment assistance

medical, dental and funeral expenses

The FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Program have also been authorized for use following Biden’s approval.

Abbott added that he also requested Biden’s approval for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which would help to fix disaster damaged infrastructure and clean up storm debris, but he said that approval has not been given yet.

Recently, KETK spoke with Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace and he said that Trinity County had already met the criteria for FEMA aid.

To learn more about the individual assistance program or to apply visit FEMA online.

