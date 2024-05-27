Politics Now: May 25, 2024

This week on Politics Now with Joshua Peguero:

-The top 3 candidates for Las Vegas Mayor face off at Ch. 8 studios in a fiery debate

-CD-4 candidate David Flippo (R) on his national security experience & his opponents in the race

-CCSD Board of Trustee candidates Tameka Henry & Emily Stevens tells us what they would do differently

-Donald Trump (R) weighs in on the republican primary in Nevada’s Senate race

