Politics Now: May 11, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
-Protest continue on UNLV’s campus.
-Congressional District 3 candidate Drew Johnson (R) talks about protests, immigration, transgender women in women’s sports and more.
-Nevada’s congressional delegation urges action on the border.
-Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman talks about what is needed to create more affordable housing.
-We break down the money being spent on Congressional races.
