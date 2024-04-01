Politics Now: March 30, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
-The debate over moving high school start times back
-The reasons more middle school students are getting expelled
-How long it will be before Nevada can get a lottery of it’s own.
-State Senate candidate and Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck (R) talks about education, economic development and more.
