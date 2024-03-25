Politics Now: March 23, 2024

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-President Biden pitches his new affordable housing plan in Las Vegas

-The latest Emerson College/8 New Now/The Hill poll shows Nevada is still in full swing state mode, plus how Nevadans feel about Formula 1 and teacher strikes.

-Clark County Commission candidate Ryan Hamilton (R) talks about traffic problems, Formula 1, how you would fix the animal shelter, and his solution for homelessness.

-Plans for movie studio in Summerlin take a big step forward, and the changes to a potential Film tax credit bill.

