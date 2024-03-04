Politics Now: March 2, 2024

John Langeler
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

  • The Governor’s audit of CCSD is finally in, and it says they may not be spending historic funding wisely.

  • Nevada grapples with how to tackle problem gambling in a state filled with it.

  • Your Southwest Gas bill could keep going up in April.

  • The new COO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix tells us how the Formula 1 race will try to be more locally friendly in 2024.

