Politics Now: March 2, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
The Governor’s audit of CCSD is finally in, and it says they may not be spending historic funding wisely.
Nevada grapples with how to tackle problem gambling in a state filled with it.
Your Southwest Gas bill could keep going up in April.
The new COO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix tells us how the Formula 1 race will try to be more locally friendly in 2024.
