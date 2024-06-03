Politics Now: June 1, 2024

TechCrunch

This week in AI, OpenAI launched discounted plans for nonprofits and education customers and drew back the curtains on its most recent efforts to stop bad actors from abusing its AI tools. OpenAI removed one of the voices used by its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT after users pointed out that it sounded eerily similar to Johansson's. Johansson later released a statement saying that she hired legal counsel to inquire about the voice and get exact details about how it was developed -- and that she'd refused repeated entreaties from OpenAI to license her voice for ChatGPT. Now, a piece in The Washington Post implies that OpenAI didn't in fact seek to clone Johansson's voice and that any similarities were accidental.