Politics Now: June 1, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
-Trump convicted on 34 counts in the hush money payment trial in New York.
-Clark County Commission District C candidates Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod (D) & Gail Powers (R)
-Las Vegas Mayoral candidate Kara Jenkins
-Senate candidate Jim Marchant (R)
