Politico: Russia uses Serbian agent to infiltrate EU institutions, intelligence says

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been using a Serbian national named Novica Antic to infiltrate EU institutions and spread pro-Kremlin views, Politico reported on March 5, citing Western intelligence briefs they had reviewed.

According to the outlet, Antic, allegedly an "active agent of influence" of the FSB, met with members of the European Parliament and representatives of trade unions. Politico wrote that nothing indicates that these officials were aware of Antic's connections to Russian intelligence services.

Antic reportedly works closely with Russian national Vyacheslav Kalinin, who runs Veteran News, a military-themed media website connected to the FSB and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"They took every opportunity to promote Russian propaganda relating to the war in Ukraine," the briefing read regarding Antic and Kalinin's activities in Serbia and the EU.

Antic, the leader of the Serbian Military Union, has criticized Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbia's Armed Forces. He was detained in Serbia last month on unspecified charges, Balkan Insight reported.

Unlike some of its neighbors, Serbia positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war. While condemning Russia's aggression, Belgrade has refused to join sanctions against Moscow or to supply arms to either belligerent.

The story comes as another security scandal for the European Parliament. The independent Russian media outlet The Insider reported on Jan. 29 that Tatjana Zdanoka, a long-serving member of the European Parliament from Latvia, is allegedly an agent working with Russian intelligence services.

