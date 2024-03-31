Politicization of scientific issues a threat to our world

Paul Alexander (known as “Polio Paul” on social media) died at age 78 in a Dallas hospital earlier this month. He was 6 years old in 1952 when he contracted polio, just three years before the announcement was made that Dr. Jonas Salk’s vaccine for polio was safe and effective. He spent most of his life in an iron lung, an object that is essentially unknown today. His boyhood dreams of playing baseball and flying kites were destroyed. Despite these tragic circumstances, he earned a law degree, practiced for many years, and was a strong proponent of vaccination.

Jeanne Goldberg

Many of us who were children in the 1950s remember parents who were eager to get us vaccinated against this horrific disease. After safety trials, government officials endorsed vaccination too, and they tried to make the polio vaccine readily available across the country.

Fast forward seventy years, what do we see now?

A vaccine developed during Operation Warp Speed in 2020 during the Trump Administration era against COVID-19, one of the deadliest viruses of the 21st Century. This was followed by Trump’s subsequent endorsement of alternative treatments and preventatives for COVID like hydroxychloroquine and bleach, driving many of his followers away from vaccination to their deaths.

A Florida surgeon general who, in January of this year, called for a complete halt in the use of mRNA COVID vaccines.

This surgeon general also rejects implementation of science-based protocols for isolation of children with measles, a dangerous, potentially deadly and disabling highly infectious disease, stating that parents should make these decisions. (After all, parents’ personal freedom to make these decisions should outweigh any risks to other children, right?)

In the larger culture, vilification, demonization and personal threats launched at dedicated, world-renowned scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Can you imagine Drs. Salk or Sabin treated in this manner?)

A third party candidate in the 2024 U. S. presidential race, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose promotion of anti-vaccination views is a major driver of his appeal.

All of the above underline a critical threat to our country and indeed to the world, the politicization of scientific issues.

National Science Appreciation Day is March 26, the anniversary of the initial announcement of Salk’s vaccine. The lifesaving and life-enhancing powers of science have impacted all of our lives.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples (UUCGN) recently hosted Bertha Vazquez, who has developed programs to facilitate critical thinking skills for K-12 students. Young people, fascinated by science, generally aren’t shackled by illogical, superstitious belief systems and may be our greatest hope to promote science. The program that Ms. Vazquez has developed, Generation Skeptics, is supported by the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science, a division of the Center for Inquiry (CFI) and is highly acclaimed.

Science has met strong headwinds for many years, dating back to Galileo and Copernicus. We have extremely strong headwinds today, with anti-vaccination representing just one facet of pervasive anti-science attitudes and practices. It should be noted that there are anti-science headwinds coming from the left as well as the right part of the political spectrum, even though the strongest winds arise from the right.

These anti-science attitudes are old, stale and potentially deadly. Perhaps fresh air coming from our youth as a result of programs like Generation Skeptics will save us. All of us have an obligation to stand up for science. Mr. Alexander, ironically, from his iron lung, has supplied oxygen for the efforts to support science. We owe it to him and to the world to do the same.

Jeanne Bullock Goldberg, M. D. is a retired radiologist, a published science writer, an active member of a variety of environmental organizations, and a supporter of research at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She has served as a literacy volunteer, as chair of the American Cancer Society Florida Division Breast Cancer Task Force, and is currently supporting Generation Skeptics, an innovative Center for Inquiry program teaching K-12 students critical thinking skills. She is an active member of UUCGN (Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples) in addition to the newly formed Interfaith Alliance of Southwest Florida.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Politicization of scientific issues a threat to our world