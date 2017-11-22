These Are All The Politicians Recently Accused of Sexual Harassment

Ever since the New York Times report nearly two months ago that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had amassed decades of sexual harassment allegations, multiple people — mostly women — have come forward to share their own stories. (When the story first broke, Weinstein initially told the Times, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”)

These stories transcend industries and professions, and politics is no exception. In the weeks since the story broke, both the Republican and Democratic party have been rocked by allegations of harassment as women detail their treatment from prominent politicians.

The Alabama Senate race that once seemed like a lock for Republicans is now up in the air, and Congress has mandated sexual harassment training.

Here are the politicians on the national stage — who have served, are serving, or are currently to serve in any branch of federal government — accused of sexual harassment or sexual misconduct since the Weinstein story broke.

Former President George H.W. Bush

Eight women have come forward alleging that the 41st President groped them at various events dating back to the 1992 presidential campaign.

The first accusations came from two actresses, Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick, who alleged that Bush had grabbed their behinds when posing for a photograph with them. Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, did not deny the allegations, and explained in a statement that Bush did not mean to offend anyone and was trying to put the women at ease, because he was in a wheelchair and can only reach so high when posing for pictures.

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” McGrath said. “To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.”

However, allegations from a time when Bush wasn’t wheelchair bound also surfaced. Roslyn Corrigan, for instance, told TIME she was sixteen in 2003 when she met Bush at a CIA event in Texas, and he grabbed her buttocks without her consent. Shortly after Corrigan came forward, another woman, who declined to be identified, told CNN Bush had groped her in 1992, when he was still President, and a broadway actress, Megan Elizabeth Lewis, told NJ Advance Media Bush groped her after a performance in Houston in 2009.

McGrath declined to comment on this allegation from 1992 and did not respond to the one from 2009. Regarding Corrigan, he told TIME, “George Bush simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”

Rep. John Conyers

88-year-old Michigan Congressman John Conyers, who has served in the House of Representatives for over 50 years and is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, reportedly reached a settlement with a staffer who said she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances.

Buzzfeed reported the news of the settlement, which reportedly exceeded $27,000, on November 20. Buzzfeed also cited four affidavits from Conyers’ former staff members describing his sexual overtures toward female staffers, which included requesting certain acts in exchange for sex.

Through a spokesperson, Conyers denied the allegations, although he acknowledged that a settlement had been reached. “My office resolved the allegations – with an express denial of liability – in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative. The resolution was not for millions of dollars, but rather for an amount that equated to a reasonable severance payment,” the statement explained.

Conyers had initially told the Associated Press he did not know anything about the allegations. A spokesperson for Conyers, however, said that he thought the AP reporter was asking him about recent allegations, which he didn’t know about.

Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette told MSNBC on Monday that former Congressman and San Diego Mayor Bob Filner had tried to pin her to the door of an elevator and kiss her, but she pushed him away.