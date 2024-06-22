Some politicians need a reality check on nation's strength and resilience

Lately, I find myself perplexed by the grim depiction of America that some politicians are fervently pushing. They paint a picture of a nation on the brink, proclaiming that unless they seize control, we are doomed to chaos and collapse. But the America they describe is not one I recognize.

America is not in decline, and those politicians who are saying those types of things, do the country a disservice. America is not some dystopian wasteland inhabited by hordes of hungry marauding citizens who are struggling to survive. That is a false narrative and should be rejected.

Yes, America has its problems, but the country could be doing much worse, and that says a lot about this country after coming out of a worldwide pandemic that killed over 1 million Americans, and infected millions more.

Of course, there are some nagging structural problems that must be addressed, starting with affordable housing for young people who are having a hard time purchasing their first home. And although interest rates are expected to start falling, it is still tough for young families to get a good start. That is what these politicians should be addressing instead of tearing down the country for political gain.

Americans are still managing to live their lives and succeed. It is a testament to the fortitude and resilience of the American people, the American democracy, and the strength of the American political and economic systems, which are considered the best in the world by far.

There are certainly stubborn problems that persist and exist in the country with respect to economic variables, political change, and societal issues that seem to have become more pronounced and more divisive than in recent years.

Some of these political actors are running for office to be leaders of a country that they openly decry as going to hell in a handbasket. What is that all about? It is unnecessary and it is also untrue.

They continually tear the country down trying to convince gullible and uninformed voters that unless they take over, the country will implode from within, which could not be further from the truth. America will survive and its citizens are surviving.

As these politicians vie for office, they relentlessly criticize the very country they wish to lead. Their narratives of doom and gloom seem designed to prey on the fears of uninformed voters, but this portrayal is far from reality. It is fearmongering, and it is wrong.

Let me be clear: I have seen a lot in my lifetime, and there are some things that I know for sure. I know that America remains the most powerful country in the world. I know that this country is a land where people from all corners of the globe come to experience the freedoms we cherish. America is a great country, flaws and all.

Despite the challenges we face, including persistent inflation, America's economy continues to be the envy of the world. This economic resilience is evident and being fueled by the thousands of infrastructure projects currently underway nationwide, many of which are transforming communities in Louisiana and other states around the country.

Gas prices, while still a concern, have been steadily decreasing, and we can hope for further reductions. America is currently the number one producer of oil and gas in the world, outpacing Saudi Arabia and other oil rich countries.

Today, there are more businesses operating in America than at any time in its history, which certainly signals a robust economic environment. People are working, people are spending money, people are being entertained, people are traveling and vacationing. It is a good time to be an American, despite all the doom and gloom pushed by self-serving politicians trying to win an election.

Consumer confidence is on the rise. A visit to any mall on a Saturday afternoon, or any local restaurant, or any sports venue reveals a populace enjoying their lives, contrary to the bleak narrative spun by some politicians, who as I said, are spewing lies about the country.

FBI statistics have noted that crime rates, particularly homicides, have significantly decreased across the country, with the distressing exception of rising black-on-black homicides. Despite these issues, wages have been outpacing inflation, even if not as much as we might desire. Any upward trend in wages is a positive sign of economic health. Paychecks are a little bit higher today, and that is always a good thing.

This country continues to attract people from around the world seeking our world-class healthcare, despite its high costs. America’s educational institutions are second to none, with twenty of the top universities globally located here. Students from around the world aspire to attend our colleges and universities, drawn by the promise of an unparalleled education that certainly can impact their success later in life.

The narrative of America in decline is not only misleading but also does a disservice to the resilience and strength of the nation. We are not living in a dystopian wasteland; our citizens are not marauding through the streets in desperate survival. Yes, the country faces significant challenges, but its ability to weather these storms is a testament to the fortitude of the American people and its political and economic systems.

America is far from the brink of collapse. We are a nation of opportunity, resilience, and strength. Those who claim otherwise are ignoring the reality of the country's enduring spirit and remarkable achievements.

America is certainly not perfect, but the country is far from the dystopia some politicians would have us believe. It’s time to recognize and celebrate the successes while working together to address the challenges. The future of this country depends on it. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Some politicians need a reality check on nation's strength and resilience