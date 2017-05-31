    From politicians to celebrities, few are happy to see Trump pull out of Paris Agreement

    Nicole Gallucci
    Forget "covfefe" — it's time to focus on  the Paris Climate Agreement.

    On Wednesday morning, while the world was busy mocking President Trump for his late-night Twitter typo, a far more pressing matter came to light.

    President Trump confirmed on social media that in a matter of days he will be announcing his decision on whether or not the United States will pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement  — a major climate treaty that commits developing and industrialized nations to tackling global warming.

    According to several news reports that cite White House officials, the country is poised to pull out of the agreement this week, and people are not happy about it.

    After news of the upcoming decision broke, politicians, celebrities, and a famous astronaut hopped online to share their concern for lack of a prominent U.S. role in climate leadership.

    Prominent business leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook, and even Trump's own daughter, Ivanka, have shown strong support for the climate agreement. Tech companies like Google, Intel, and Microsoft, along with oil giants BP and Shell, even wrote a letter to Trump explaining why they were in favor of the agreement.

    Trump will meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, himself a former CEO of ExxonMobil, on Wednesday, with the Paris Agreement a likely topic of discussion. One point that Tillerson may raise is that if the U.S. does withdraw from the agreement, it would join just two other countries in doing so: Nicaragua and Syria. 

    And Nicaragua abstained because its diplomats deemed the agreement insufficiently ambitious, potentially leaving the U.S. aligned with only Syria on this issue.

