From politicians to celebrities, few are happy to see Trump pull out of Paris Agreement

Forget "covfefe" — it's time to focus on the Paris Climate Agreement.

On Wednesday morning, while the world was busy mocking President Trump for his late-night Twitter typo, a far more pressing matter came to light.

President Trump confirmed on social media that in a matter of days he will be announcing his decision on whether or not the United States will pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement — a major climate treaty that commits developing and industrialized nations to tackling global warming.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

According to several news reports that cite White House officials, the country is poised to pull out of the agreement this week, and people are not happy about it.

SEE ALSO: Trump has been talking to Al Gore about the Paris Climate Agreement. Seriously.

After news of the upcoming decision broke, politicians, celebrities, and a famous astronaut hopped online to share their concern for lack of a prominent U.S. role in climate leadership.

What a huge step backward. We should be leading the world on this. #ActOnClimate https://t.co/h8rbyV5Rvt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 31, 2017

Hoping this doesn't prove true: https://t.co/ypdMhiGNhA — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 31, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump's withdrawal from #ParisAgreement will be his legacy: one of chaos and terror instead of hope for peace and a better world — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 31, 2017

If @realdonaldtrump withdraws from #ParisAgreement, the US will be 1 of only 3 countries not participating: https://t.co/vGBGPgzh9E — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 31, 2017

Rising seas and extreme weather have already devastated parts of our state. I urge the federal government to remain in the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/sRyGPqs8Re — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 31, 2017

By leaving #ParisAgreement, we join Syria &Nicaragua as the only countries who dont support it. This is the company Trump would have us keep — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) May 31, 2017

2 Ppl of The🌎.Pls Know There R "MILLIONS"Of Us 🐝ing Held Hostage By Insane DICTATOR‼️He Trashes🇺🇸'n Values &Admires Killers #ParisAccordNOW — Cher (@cher) May 31, 2017

US withdrawal from #ParisAgreement would undermine our credibility and cede enormous job creation opportunities to other nations. https://t.co/Ar9XgVEe01 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 31, 2017

.@POTUS' decision to support a dirty energy agenda & pull out of #ParisAgreement is a grave threat to our planet. https://t.co/qMgx15EDlV — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 31, 2017

If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017

You literally don't believe in exercise so I don't think you're qualified to make decisions about the earths climate https://t.co/tkyyi5IFwc — Brant Daugherty (@brantdaugherty) May 31, 2017

Pulling out of #ParisAgreement is a massive moral, economic & leadership failure for Trump admin. Loss of business, jobs, & intl standing. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 31, 2017

Prominent business leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook, and even Trump's own daughter, Ivanka, have shown strong support for the climate agreement. Tech companies like Google, Intel, and Microsoft, along with oil giants BP and Shell, even wrote a letter to Trump explaining why they were in favor of the agreement.

Trump will meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, himself a former CEO of ExxonMobil, on Wednesday, with the Paris Agreement a likely topic of discussion. One point that Tillerson may raise is that if the U.S. does withdraw from the agreement, it would join just two other countries in doing so: Nicaragua and Syria.

And Nicaragua abstained because its diplomats deemed the agreement insufficiently ambitious, potentially leaving the U.S. aligned with only Syria on this issue.