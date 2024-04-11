Politically connected Oklahoma pot attorney charged again, this time in federal court

A politically connected attorney is accused in a federal indictment of conspiring with a Mandarin-speaking real estate broker in a "ghost-ownership scheme" that allowed foreigners and others to establish black market marijuana farms in Oklahoma.

Both the attorney, Matt Stacy, and the broker, Chong Iu Phu, deny wrongdoing.

A grand jury indicted them April 2 in Oklahoma City federal court. The indictments were made public Wednesday.

Grand jurors alleged the two schemed to evade licensing requirements for medical marijuana grows and conceal the true owners. Medical marijuana grows are supposed to be at least 75% owned by Oklahoma residents.

Under the scheme, Stacy would find an Oklahoma resident to be listed as the grow owner or use an Oklahoma resident provided by his out-of-state client, according to the indictment. Other times, he would "make" his out-of-state client an Oklahoma resident, grand jurors alleged.

Who is Oklahoma real estate broker Chong lu Phu, and why was he indicted?

The broker, also known as Alex Phu, "aided and abetted marijuana traffickers in a variety of ways under the guise of professional services," grand jurors alleged. He listed his mother or father as the grow owner on several license applications.

"As one of the few Mandarin-speaking real estate agents in Oklahoma, Chong Iu Phu was uniquely situated to provide realty services to Mandarin-speaking foreign nationals and non-Oklahoma residents seeking to purchase property for their marijuana farms," grand jurors said.

Many of the residences owned by his companies have been identified during investigations as marijuana stash houses or the homes of black-market grow owners, according to the indictment.

More than 9,000 commercial grow licenses have been granted since Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, Grand jurors alleged many of these commercial grows were established fraudulently.

Also indicted was the broker's brother, Chanh Iu Phu, who also is known as Shawn Phu.

Indicted Oklahoma attorney Matt Stacy was already facing criminal charge

Stacy already faces a 2022 criminal charge accusing him of illegally finding straw owners for medical marijuana grows to get around the licensing requirements. That case is pending in Garvin County District Court.

Stacy served on Gov. Kevin Stitt's COVID-19 response team and became the hospital surge plan adviser. The Blanchard attorney for a time was on the Governor’s Council on Science and Innovation.

Stacy donated $2,900 in 2021 to the governor's successful reelection campaign. After the attorney was charged in 2022, Stitt said he would be donating the contribution to charity.

Stacy contends he "dutifully complied with the statutory framework governing the issuance of medical marijuana licenses as it existed during the relevant time."

"Importantly, nobody at the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control ever told him otherwise," his attorneys wrote in a filing in his state case.

The attorney for Chong Phu called the allegations in the indictment "utterly baseless."

"My client is a successful Chinese-American business and family man who has called Oklahoma home since 1991," defense attorney Ed Blau said. "We look forward to our day in court."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Politically connected attorney Matt Stacy indicted in OKC federal court