Is political violence OK? Poll shows many Michigan voters believe so

It appears Michigan voters live on two different planets — Earth 1 and Earth 2. And while that’s a very tongue-in-cheek way of describing the state’s current political atmosphere, some recent findings are downright scary.

Last week, the Detroit Regional Chamber released findings from its latest statewide poll. The poll included 600 registered Michigan voters and was conducted the first week of May. It tackled questions ranging from the economy and inflation, to the cost of college, to how voters feel about democracy and political violence.

And to summarize, Michigan voters have very different views on just about everything, depending on what political party from which you align.

“The Chamber’s latest polling shows deep gaps in the understanding of basic elements of our society including the state of our economy and the cost of an education,” said Sandy K. Baruah, Detroit Regional Chamber president and chief executive officer. “Additionally, our polling uncovered troubling views of the value of democracy. Businesses, and those employed by them, can only succeed in an environment of stability. Our polling shows this stability is beginning to fray.”

“Troubling views” is putting it mildly.

Let’s start with the economy.

Sixty-one percent of poll respondents said they see the economy as weakening or in a recession, with 52% saying the state’s economy is on the wrong track. However, Michigan’s employment is at a steady low of 3.9% and in 2023, U.S. stocks were up 26%.

Inflation was another issue for Michigan voters, with nearly a quarter of poll respondents thinking inflation is running above 8%, when in actuality it’s 3.4 % as of April 2024.

These numbers prove that facts are important, but only if you hear them.

When it comes to higher education, the poll found voters believe college costs more than it actually does, which in turn makes many question if college is even worth it. Voters also believe students are graduating with much more debt than they are, which has led to misconceptions around how valuable a college education is for financial success.

When asked about democracy, only 49% of voters strongly agree that democracy is the best form of government, while 17% said it doesn’t matter if our government is democratic and 4.6% said an authoritarian government can be preferable to democratic government under certain circumstances.

Which makes me wonder: What circumstances, exactly?

But the most troubling finding of all?

Thirty-five percent of Michigan voters said there are circumstances in which the use of force, violence or threats is justified in a democracy. Of those, 44% describe themselves as strong Republicans and 56% lean Republican.

“These numbers highlight that voters no longer share common facts. The speed and ease that these inaccuracies take root are now threatening even the underpinnings of our joint understanding of the importance of democracy,” said Richard Czuba, president of the Glengariff Group, which helped conduct the poll.

This poll should be a strong reminder than we can have different views when it comes to policy and who best can lead our country going forward. However, we also need to know the facts and agree on what is true and what is not. And when it comes down to it, it seems as if Michigan voters are split among two very different planets — one in which many believe political violence is OK.

Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review. You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Many Michigan voters OK with political violence