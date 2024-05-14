'Political theater' is how state senator classifies Petersburg's claim of casino-bullying

Petersburg hopes to be one of five Virginia cities to host a casino.

PETERSBURG – Sen. Lashresce Aird is firing back at the city’s claims was coerced by her or her staff into picking Bally’s Corporation as Petersburg’s casino vendor, calling it “merely political theater” and highlighting that Petersburg’s council will not do anything “in the best interest of the people they represent.”

Aird also said her office was so heavily involved early in the process because Petersburg’s city attorney repeatedly balked at advising the city on conducting a public process for soliciting both contractor bids and citizen input on the project.

“These attempts to blame the General Assembly and portray themselves as coerced into anything by me or otherwise is merely political theater and a distraction from this council’s true intentions to move forward with no process, no public engagement, and proceed in the least transparent way imaginable,” Aird said in a statement sent to The Progress-Index.

Aird

It is Aird’s most pointed criticism of City Council in what has turned into a feud over council’s decision to cancel a request for proposal [RFP] for casino bids and go with The Cordish Companies as its gambling partner. It is also her first acknowledgement of accusations by the city that she and her office tried to railroad the decision by drafting a Letter of Intent to Bally’s that was never sent.

Defending her staff

According to an email thread – a copy of which was obtained by The Progress-Index – Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and City Manager March Altman received a draft of the LOI from Aird chief of staff Jameson Babb. They received the LOI from Director of Communications, Tourism, Marketing & Government Joanne Williams.

“See attached with Jameson,” Williams wrote. “He says this is what we must go with, and they sought advice on content from another attorney.”

This screenshot is an email thread from April 16, 2024, in which Communications, Tourism, Marketing & Government Director Joanne Williams tells Mayor Sam Parham and City Manager March Altman that the draft for the Bally's letter of intent came from Jameson Babb, chief of staff for Sen. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg. Altman signed the letter but reportedly returned it to Aird's office instead of sending it to Bally's.

The thread shows that the conversation was conducted through the private email accounts of all three participants.

The letter, which Altman later signed but never sent to Bally’s, was a key point of a resolution council adopted April 24 when it chose Cordish over Bally’s and three other bidders. The resolution said council did not authorize Altman to send the letter, nor was it executed “freely and voluntarily” by anyone in Petersburg government.

In Monday’s statement, Aird defended the draft letter as an example of service to the localities within her Senate district

"My office served as a sincere resource and collaborative partner for the leadership of the city of Petersburg, from start to finish,” she said. “Their request for guidance from the leadership for their LOI arose from [City Attorney Tony Williams] refusing to assist them – and that is what’s reflected."

Williams had told council he did not see a need for the RFP since the city had received advice from two outside advisors that Cordish offered the best package.

She added, “The recurring actions of this body have long proved that nobody can make this city’s leadership do anything – even when it’s in the best interest of the people they represent.”

The LOI was returned to the unidentified sender of the letter – now known as Babb – “in response to a demand as a condition of allowing [Senate Bill] 628 to proceed,” council’s resolution read.

On the day the letter was to be sent to Bally’s, the General Assembly met to consider legislative vetoes and amendments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. One amendment asked for removal of language from Aird’s bill that would have required a second Assembly vote before Petersburg could act on the referendum that would allow a casino to be built. That amendment cleared both the House and Senate.

Council’s resolution also canceled a Request for Proposals from potential casino vendors – including Bally’s -- and opted for Cordish, with whom Petersburg previously partnered on a 2022 proposal to build a casino-anchored development on 92 acres off Wagner Road.

The Cordish deal council adopted is roughly the same as the original proposal, only this time it is going to be co-developed by a firm headed by Virginia native and pro football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.

Criticism from several fronts

The resolution drew fire from several fronts, including Aird. In a statement released immediately after council’s vote, the Petersburg Democrat denounced it as “revisionist history” and said council was turning its back on guaranteeing fairly paid union jobs at the development.

The hospitality union Unite Here Local 25 said it plans to take Petersburg to court over the lack of transparency in the decision-making process. One of the unsuccessful bidders – The Warrenton Group – also has raised questions about the legality of Petersburg asking for bids on a project that at the time of the RFP had not been finalized by the General Assembly.

Parham and City Council appear defiant in the face of the criticism. The mayor has dared the hospitality union to file a lawsuit, saying the city wouod countersue. He also maintained the position that Aird and her colleagues in Richmond put pressure on the city to go with a more Unite Here-friendly vendor in Bally's.

