A 'political outsider' wins GOP primary in attempt to represent Springfield

Among the few contested local races, The Associated Press now projects Josh Loyd as the winner in the Illinois Congressional District 13 Republican primary.

Loyd defeated Thomas Clatterbuck, a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign law student. Loyd will now go onto to face U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, in the November election.

NBC News showed Loyd with 56% of the vote as of 10:30 p.m. with 44% of the vote counted.

Uncontested in the primary, the incumbent Budzinski said in a statement that she has been a champion for "workers, veterans, family farmers and communities that have been left out and left behind for far too long."

"As the Democratic Nominee for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, I look forward to highlighting the strong record of results I’ve been able to achieve, and the bipartisan approach I’ve taken to get things done for the people I serve," Budzinski said, seeking her second term. "In the critical election ahead, I hope to earn the support of our voters once again.”

Who is Josh Loyd?

GOP candidate in IL-13 Joshua Loyd, seen here answering a reporter's question at the Illinois state Capitol Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, will see his name on the November ballot after defeating Thomas Clatterback in the March primary election.

Loyd, a West Point graduate, has never served in elected office and positions himself as a political outsider. A fervent backer of the Second Amendment, he is opposed to the state's assault-style weapons ban but is also opposed to a federal abortion ban.

In Congress, he plans on targeting federal spending which he feels has been wasteful, allowing for the national debt to continue growing.

Who is Thomas Clatterbuck?

Clatterbuck comes to the campaign with several ties to Springfield, receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield. He also was a partial owner of the now dormant startup Springfield Daily news website, while working part-time for the Sangamon County circuit clerk’s office.

He previously described himself to The State Journal-Register as more of a "centrist" Republican. On the issues, he is opposed to abortion but not in favor of a nationwide ban and has described federal regulations on artificial intelligence as a top priority of his.

What areas does the 13th Congressional District include?

The district was remapped following the 2020 U.S. Census, now stretching from East St. Louis through Springfield and Champaign.

Budzinski won in 2022 by 13 points over Republican Regan Deering.

