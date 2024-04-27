Political notes: Senate ad watch, Hogan at the border, plus a big endorsement in CD-6

The two leading Democratic contenders for the open U.S. Senate seat, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-6th) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), have each started airing new TV ads over the past couple of days.

Both ads, in their different ways, seek to tout the candidates’ electability, with former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) waiting in the wings for a bruising general election.

Alsobrooks’ ad has two versions — one for the Baltimore media market and one for the Washington, D.C., market. But they each open with Gov. Wes Moore (D) and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) standing side-by-side. Moore speaks first.

“We know Maryland,” Moore says.

“And we know Angela Alsobrooks is the right choice for Senate,” Van Hollen adds.

The Baltimore ad then switches to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. (D), who says, “To investing in education.”

“To helping keep our communities safe,” says U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-7th).

“To defending our democracy and the right to vote,” says U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th).

“To standing up for a woman’s right to choose,” says state Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D).

The ad then has a Moore voiceover, with pictures of state House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd) and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D).

“We’re all supporting Angela because we know her record and we all believe in her vision.”

The ad then switches to Alsobrooks, in a field, surrounded by a huge number of elected officials and recognizable Democratic activists who have endorsed her.

“We know Maryland,” Moore repeats.

“And we know Angela is the Democrat who will win,” Van Hollen concludes.

Alsobrooks then steps forward and urges her supporters to “get to work.” They cheer.

The D.C. media market version of the ad substitutes Olszewski and Mfume with testimonials from U.S. Reps. Steny Hoyer (D-5th) and Glenn Ivey (D-4th), and the Moore voice-over section substitutes Jones’ image with Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins (D-Montgomery).

Trone’s ad mostly features the congressman talking, though it is interspersed with pictures of him on the campaign trail, average citizens, and a few noteworthy elected officials who have endorsed him. It also seeks to remind voters that Trone, who has spent more than $40 million of his own money on the campaign so far, has the money to compete with Hogan, who is likely t be well funded in the general election.

“This is the margin between our Democratic Senate and a Republican one,” Trone says at the top of the ad, lifting an index finger. “So if Larry Hogan wins, we lose more than the majority. We lose a woman’s right to choose. We could lose Social Security. And with Trump knocking on the door, we could lose democracy itself.

“The polls say I’m the only candidate who can beat Larry Hogan. So do Maryland officials, from Attorney General Brown to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. And I intend to use every ounce of my energy and every resource to do just that. The stakes are just too damn high.”

Hogan, meanwhile, spent part of the week visiting with local law enforcement officers and border security officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, and used the opportunity to hit Democrats and Republicans for the border crisis.

“I was able to see firsthand what these officers are up against and how the border crisis is hurting communities in Maryland and across the country,” Hogan wrote in an email to supporters. “I walked away with an important lesson: every day Washington politicians play politics with this crisis instead of taking bipartisan action, they are failing the American people.”

Hogan’s email features a picture of him with men in camouflage and carries icons that say, “End the Border Crisis: Support Governor Hogan.”

Disclosure: The David and June Family Foundation was a financial supporter of Maryland Matters in 2017 and 2018.

Raskin for Delaney in 6th District

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th), whose district borders the open 6th District, is set to endorse former U.S. Commerce Committee official April McClain Delaney in the crowded Democratic primary.

Raskin is scheduled to appear at an event Saturday morning in City Hall Park in Frederick along with several other Delaney supporters, including former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D), state Sen. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), state Del. Lily Qi (D-Montgomery), Frederick County Councilmembers M.C. Keegan Ayer (D) and Renee Knapp (D), former Frederick County Council Member Kai Hagen (D) and Hagerstown City Councilmember Peter Perini.

The Democratic contenders for the 6th District seat will participate in a candidate forum on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown.

The post Political notes: Senate ad watch, Hogan at the border, plus a big endorsement in CD-6 appeared first on Maryland Matters.