Political Notebook: Tense moments in Annapolis, the 'other' candidates on the ballot

All's well that ends well?

The state government complex was locked down for about two hours Thursday after a man called Annapolis police claiming to be heading for the Maryland State House with a gun. After searches were conducted by several law enforcement agencies, neither the man nor a weapon was found. The lockdown began at about 5 p.m.

Most legislators had left the statehouse by then; standing committees usually conduct bill hearings in the afternoons during the Maryland General Assembly at the House and Senate office buildings about a block away. They were locked down, too, but some hearings continued during the lockdown.

Mayors in town for a conference were arriving at Government House, the governor's residence across State Circle from the statehouse, including Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez, Keedysville Mayor Ken Lord and Smithsburg Mayor Donald Souders.

Gov. Wes Moore, center, joins Maryland mayors after a security threat closed the state government complex Thursday in Annapolis.

Martinez told the Herald-Mail Media on Thursday that the three of them were together at Government House, and that law enforcement "was prompt and professional." She said they were at the gate when the first officers arrived, and that they were taken inside but didn't know what was happening until their families started calling.

At about 6:30 p.m., Sen. Paul Corderman, R-Washington, told The Herald-Mail law enforcement were trying to clear the buildings. Senators received a text message from Senate President Bill Ferguson advising them that "we are still sheltering in place while law enforcement secures the buildings on the legislative campus for safety precautions.

"Please remain calm and continue to follow the instructions from the State Police. Do not hesitate to call our office if you have any questions."

But notification about the lockdown was uneven, journalists covering the General Assembly say. Those who were working in the ground floor press offices were notified when a member of House Speaker Adrienne Jones' staff warned them to lock their doors.

A half-hour later, Gov. Wes Moore's office released a statement saying the statehouse was "under lockdown for a security threat," but that no further information was available, and everyone should "shelter in place."

The journalists were eventually evacuated to the House office building, where they huddled in the Baltimore City Delegation's meeting room, according to a reporter for Maryland Matters.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Corderman said the lockdown had been lifted. Martinez said Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller eventually, albeit briefly, joined the mayors at Government House.

"We all understood," she said. "He definitely needed to get to his family."

The other folks on the primary ballot

In addition to presidential, U.S. House and Senate candidates, voters who belong to either of the two major political parties will also be asked to choose delegates to their parties' presidential nominating conventions this summer. Candidates are selected by congressional district, and in most cases — but not all — reflect which presidential candidate they will support. Here's who's on the ballot for convention delegate from the Sixth District:

Democrats

For President Biden:

Donna S. Edwards, Allegany County

Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County

Brian K. Grim, Allegany County

Djawa Hall, Montgomery County

Karen Lewis Young, Frederick County

Thomas G. Slater, Frederick County

Uncommitted:

Ata W. Ahmad, Montgomery County

Haroon Akhtar, Frederick County

Ovais H. Bajwa, Frederick County

Syeda N. Mehmooda, Frederick County

Republicans

For former Ambassador Nikki Haley:

Robert Vincent Johnson II, Frederick County

Seth Schwartz, Frederick County

Jim Shalleck, Montgomery County

For former President Donald Trump:

Barrie S. Ciliberti, Frederick County

Jerry DeWolf, Washington County

Derek J. Harvey, Washington County

The Maryland primaries are scheduled May 14.

Still looking for a few more election judges

The Washington County Board of Elections will begin training election judges for this year's elections on March 14, and Elections Director Barry Jackson says he could use a few more.

If you'd like to help, you can find more information and an application on the election board's website at washco-mdelections.org. The application cannot be filed online, however, Jackson said. Applications may be mailed or dropped off at the board office at 17718 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown.

— Tamela Baker

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Political Notebook for March 4