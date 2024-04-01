Political notebook: Raskin backs Alsobrooks; some state lawmakers pick Trone for Senate

Raskin endorses Angela Alsobrooks

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-8th., became the latest Maryland representative to back Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in her bid to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Last year, Raskin was considering his own candidacy for the role. In a video announcement Monday, Raskin stood next to Alsobrooks, who’s running against Raskin’s congressional colleague, U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th, in the Democratic primary.

“I’m supporting Angela Alsobrooks for the U.S. Senate because she’s going to deliver for the people of Maryland every day while defending democracy,” Raskin said.

Maryland U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-8th, speaks at a rally in Rockville, Maryland on August 25, 2022.

Raskin joins U.S. Reps. John Sarbanes, D-3rd, Glenn Ivey, D-4th, Steny Hoyer, D-5th, and Kweisi Mfume, D-7th, in backing Alsobrooks. “I am thankful to Congressman Raskin for his support and for his tremendous leadership,” Alsobrooks said in the video announcement.

Several state lawmakers endorse Trone for U.S. Senate

Several state lawmakers representing Prince George’s County, the home county of U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, backed U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th, who’s running with Alsobrooks for the Democratic nomination in the May 14 primary.

Trone, like Alsobrooks a Prince George’s County native, received endorsements from state delegates Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Deni Taveras, Ashanti Martinez and Mary Lehman, all Democrats whose districts represent portions of the county that Alsobrooks currently leads as county executive.

“He’s the only elected official I’ve met other than me who knows what it’s like to grow up using an outhouse,” Peña-Melnyk said in a Trone release, referencing Trone's upbringing on a Pennsylvania farm. “I’m all in for David.”

Maryland Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, D-Anne Arundel/Prince George’s, chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee, leads a bill hearing on March 14, 2024 in Annapolis.

Peña-Melnyk chairs the House Health and Government Operations Committee in the Maryland General Assembly. Lehman, who represents the same district in the county’s northern section, along with Taveras and Martinez, who represent adjacent districts to Lehman’s, backed Trone, while other state legislators in those three districts have endorsed Alsobrooks.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the support of these incredible elected officials,” said Trone, in the release.

— Dwight A. Weingarten

Human Rights Campaign endorses Joe Vogel for Congress

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization has endorsed Del. Joe Vogel, D-Montgomery, in the race for Congress in the 6th District. The district includes all of Washington County.

“Joe has made an immeasurable impact in the Maryland State House, creating community-focused change and bringing essential resources to Marylanders,” said Reg Calcagno, Human Rights Campaign director for national campaigns. “As a young changemaker and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Joe will also serve as an essential voice in the U.S. House for what we expect will be a return to a pro-equality majority after the November election. We’re thrilled to endorse one of the next generation’s leaders and look forward to engaging Maryland voters and helping elect Joe Vogel to Congress.”

Six weeks to go to the Maryland primaries

Primary Election Day is May 14, and early voting begins May 2 and runs to 8 p.m. May 9.

Primaries are "closed" in Maryland, which means only voters affiliated with a particular party may vote for their party's nominees for the General Election in November. But in Washington County, voters of all parties or with no affiliation may vote in the nonpartisan election for four open seats on the Washington County Board of Education. Residents of Hagerstown may also vote in the nonpartisan races for mayor and city council.

For candidate listings, sample ballots or registration information, visit the Washington County Board of Elections website at washco-mdelections.org or the Maryland State Board of Elections website at elections.maryland.gov.

— Tamela Baker

