Political newcomer wins Democratic bid for Cumberland County's NC House 42 seat

Political newcomer Mike Colvin will face Republican Leonard Bryant in the November general election for the House District 42 race, according to unofficial results from Tuesday night’s primary election.

Unofficial results show Colvin garnered 1,772, or 35.03% of the votes in the Democratic primary.

Challenger Naveed Aziz received 1,467, or 29% of the votes; Elmer Floyd received 1,143, or 22.49%; and Courtney Banks-McLaughlin received 677, or 13.38%.

Bryant had no challengers in the Republican primary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Live updates: 2024 North Carolina Primary Election Results

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Results of N.C. House District 42 primary election 2024