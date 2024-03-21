Political integrity in Oklahoma and the nation is decaying. We must address it.

Editor's note: The author of this guest column is running for public office. Publication in this space is not an endorsement from The Oklahoman.

It's time to confront a hard truth: Our government is at a critical juncture. We are grappling with threats that test our strength and demand immediate, decisive action. The urgency of our national challenges should drive our leaders to work together and act quickly to secure and protect what matters most. Instead, we are seeing bitter infighting characterized by extreme ideologies and the pursuit of personal agendas.

Across the nation, Americans are feeling the impact of what has been called the "most ineffective Congress in history." This situation goes beyond political rhetoric — it's a growing rot in our political ecosystem that puts working families at risk, holds back Oklahoma’s economic growth and jeopardizes the security of our country.

As Oklahomans, we embody the spirit of community and resilience, making this betrayal by our elected officials unacceptable. We are independent thinkers, capable of distinguishing leaders with integrity from those without. These days, we’re not being given much to hang our hats on. Our experiences reflect a broader American dilemma: the absence of service-minded leadership at the national level has left us disappointed and frustrated. Politicians, entrenched in their party loyalties, are neglecting critical legislation — legislation that's essential for securing our borders and ensuring the continued support of services and departments upon which our families and neighbors depend on.

This troubling lack of political balance, integrity and outright chaos has prompted a wave of resignations and retirements among some of the most competent and qualified leaders. This leaves the American people without representatives who will push back against petty political agendas in order to solve the growing issues we face.We are confronted with urgent, complex issues daily that demand not only our attention but also bold, innovative solutions: the modernization of border security, emphasis on future-focused skills training and strategic preparation for an evolving geopolitical landscape.

As we lose these key leaders who have the knowledge and the integrity, the vacuum created threatens not justthe security of our nation but the ability of our government to function. Unfortunately, many of the leaders being elected to fill the vacuum only serve to further the dysfunction and lower the bar for what qualifies as leadership. This direct consequence of the current political environment raises the question: How will we navigate these complex challenges if all the service-driven leaders have left?

Americans are desperate for leaders who can set aside personal political agendas to champion solutions rooted in securing the future of our country. This cry for change resonates through every classroom, community center and home in our country, echoing loudly here in Oklahoma.

Our state is filled with kind, hardworking and proud individuals dedicated to our communities, yet we are held back and embarrassed by those who fail to serve with integrity and commitment to the Oklahoma standard. On top of this, the dominance of one-party rule in Oklahoma has led to a significant power imbalance, where party loyalty encourages extremism without fear of consequences. We can no longer tolerate this neglect.

The time has come for chaos and bickering to give way to logic, civility and common sense. A functioning government, one that genuinely works for the people to secure our future, is desperately needed. To return to this baseline, we must look for leaders with the characteristics essential for overcoming the current challenges ― relevant qualifications and a willingness to work across the aisle.

Despite the polarizing rhetoric dominating media channels, there exists a substantial consensus among Oklahomans on key issues. We are united in our dream for a secure future, and the loud voices from the fringes cannot — and will not — deter us from achieving it. Now is the moment for those of us who believe in these shared ideals to stand up and advocate for our country's future. We must demand leaders who stand for honesty, service and a commitment to real solutions instead of party conflicts, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for Oklahoma and our nation.

Madison Horn is a seventh generation Oklahoman who has over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, former executive at Siemens Energy. She is currently running for Congress in Oklahoma’s 5th District.

