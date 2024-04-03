New political group with top consultants forms to tackle ‘bubble of ideological extremism’

Sparked by legislative dysfunction that has unfolded over the last year, a powerhouse group of political strategists and fundraisers are this week launching The Best of Tennessee – a new nonpartisan initiative to change what they say is the state's “dysfunctional political environment” and curb a “bubble of ideological extremism.”

Included in the new effort are a new nonprofit, The Best of Tennessee, Inc. to engage voters, and a political action committee and Super PAC sharing the same name. The new group says the combined efforts will “meaningfully chip away at the extremism within our governing bodies" by supporting thoughtful candidates of any political party who exhibit strong, principled leadership.

Led by attorney Chloe Akers, prominent political strategist Tom Ingram and veteran Republican fundraiser Kim Kaegi, the group will work to elevate moderate voices and engage voters who feel alienated by major political parties.

"When you look at the history of Tennessee politics, and what really is in our DNA politically in our state, I think sometimes we forget ― myself included ― that we're the home of Howard Baker, Lamar Alexander, Bill Haslam, and Bob Corker, Al Gore and Phil Bredesen," Akers told The Tennessean. "We're a state that has historically been at the forefront in this country of problem solving ― of finding a way to 'yes,' instead of screaming 'no.' And we can get back there. We just need everyone in the middle to reengage."

It all began in 2022 when Akers sat down to consider Tennessee's new abortion law, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, from her perspective as a criminal defense layer, she told The Tennessean.

"I really began to see that the law we have on the books was really incongruent with the views of the majority of Tennesseans, which was substantiated by polling," Akers said. "At that time ― that was January 2023 ― I really felt like the problem that needed to be addressed was one law, which in retrospect is hilarious."

Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, is surrounded by supporters and lifts his hands to supporters in the gallery as he speaks before a vote to expel him form the House of Representatives at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

She began talking with voters "in the middle" about what it would look like for the state to "bring the law on abortion back in line with the middle." Then in the midst of the 2023 legislative session came the tragedy at Covenant School ― and legislation expulsions followed.

"Around April of 2023, we said wait a minute, the problem isn't one law," Aker said. "The problem appears to be a lack of accountability with lawmakers," Akers said.

Then came the special session on gun safety in August, during which a stalemate between the two legislative chambers was on full display ― and no significant gun legislation was adopted.

"The problem is not one law. The problem is not lack of accountability for lawmakers. The problem ― as it appears to us ― is a level of government dysfunction that results in a lack of accountability for lawmakers and laws that are inconsistent with the majority," Akers said.

Erica Bowton is escorted out by state troopers during a House subcommittee meeting for holding a sign during the meeting at Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Best of Tennessee is not affiliated with any political party or ideological effort. It’s two primary goals are re-engaging what it calls “the frustrated majority of Tennesseans alienated by hyperpolarized politics,” and to restore government efficiency by backing candidates who are “committed to advancing common-sense solutions.”

“As Republicans, Democrats or Independents; liberal or conservative; whatever one’s ideology, most of us agree that our political system is badly stressed, if not outright broken,” Ingram said in a statement. “We should welcome any concerted effort to address our systemic problems, start new conversations, and try new approaches. Ultimately, we have to work together to find common ground that results in solutions important to the majority.”

The Best of Tennessee nonprofit will work to engage with disenfranchised voters, while a PAC and Super PAC sharing the same name will support common sense candidates who engage in thoughtful leadership, and defend “reasonable officeholders who have the courage to represent the majority of their constituents, not just the fringes," according to the group.

“Tennessee needs reasonable representation. Without more common-sense lawmakers in office, our statehouse will remain locked in a bubble of ideological extremism,” the group’s website reads.

Launched on the eve of the filing deadline for both Democratic and Republican primaries, the group has already engaged in significant fundraising efforts – and has raised more than $660,000 under Kaegi's leadership.

"We're really evaluating candidates based on their capacity for strong leadership as we define that which includes character, strong character, the ability to communicate, the ability to collaborate, and courage," Akers said. "And we really don't look at or evaluate at all, a particular candidates position on policy."

Communications for the group are managed by Rachel Albright, who recently served as deputy press secretary for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

“I’m grateful to be a part of such an exciting new initiative,” said Nashville philanthropist Susan Simons, who is a founding board member of Best of Tennessee. “It gives me hope to be part of an organization that is focused on upholding our Tennessee values and bringing the majority of Tennesseans back into the primary process.”

