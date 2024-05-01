Political group pays to drop gas prices for 2 hours

GREEN SPRINGS - Americans for Prosperity-Ohio will be in Green Springs rolling gas prices back to the national average the day Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, as part of its bus tour on the economy.

Gas prices will be $2.38 a gallon at the Green Springs Marathon, 104 N. Broadway St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.

Americans for Property Ohio has made stops across the state to speak to voters and highlight solutions to current economic challenges, according to a press release.

