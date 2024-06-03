Political forum set for Tuesday evening

Jun. 3—Local voters will have the opportunity to learn more about candidates running in next week's elections during a candidate forum produced jointly by the McAlester News-Capital and the McAlester Chamber of Commerce.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester Campus' Clark Bass Building Conference Center Room 215.

Candidates on the June 18 election ballot for the posts of Pittsburg County Sheriff, Pittsburg County Clerk, Pittsburg County Assessor and Pittsburg County Commissioner District 2 have been invited to attend.

Candidates who have announced their intention to run for mayor of McAlester have also been invited to attend.

Three current city councilors — Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty, Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden and Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few — have all stated their intentions to seek the mayor's office and are putting out campaign signs despite the filing period being in early June and the primary election in August. McAlester resident Jimmy Plummer has also announced his intent to run for mayor.

"We want to give people an opportunity to hear from all the candidates running for office so they can decide which one should represent them," Publisher Reina Owens said.

The forum will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on the News-Capital's Facebook page.

All candidates get two minutes for an opening statement, two minutes for a closing statement, and one minute a piece to answer questions.

Each candidate will be asked questions regarding issues and get one minute to answer in fairness to each other and respect for everyone's time.

The format is designed to allow voters to hear all candidates answer questions regarding the responsibilities of the office for which they are running.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris is running for reelection against Randy Hass.

Pam Smith, the current Pittsburg County Court Clerk, is being challenged by Tracy Brock.

Current interim Pittsburg County Assessor Cathy Ridenour is running unopposed, but will have the opportunity to speak to citizens about her platform, message, and policy.

Mike Haynes and Don Chapman are running for the Pittsburg County District 2 Commissioner seat which is currently held by Sandra Crenshaw following the retirement of Kevin Smith in February. Crenshaw is not seeking election for the seat.

Early voting is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 13-14, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15.

Polls will open for primary election day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on June 18.