Political drama coming to a voting booth near you: today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Hello everyone. I’m Scott Wartman, politics reporter for The Enquirer.

If you want to know about some of the most interesting races here in the Cincinnati region this November, check out my overview explaining some of the races to watch. It’ll be a lot more than just a presidential race and Senate race on the ballot.

With the primary over, Cincinnati-area voters will have many races to watch and a lot of political drama to sift through.

The Democrats in Hamilton County think they have a shot at getting a Democratic county prosecutor elected for the first time in 92 years. There will be some open seats up for grabs, including an unexpected one for county auditor. Also, there’s a rematch for Hamilton County sheriff, including the former sheriff switching parties to challenge the incumbent who ousted him four years earlier. There’ll be plenty of drama leading up to November.

Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Monday, April 1

⛈ Weather: High of 73. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

⚾ Cincinnati Reds: Justin Wilson treats his long-awaited return like just another game.

🏠 Real estate: More homes are for sale in Cincinnati. So why aren't prices falling?

📖 Beyond the game: These books remind us why we love baseball.

🏈 UC football: Improving Bearcats secondary a primary focus this spring.

Before you go: Ohio vs. Kentucky in the final beer bracket battle 🍻

No. 1 Bohemian Special (Wiedemann) squares off with No. 2 Crazy Norse (Barleycorn’s Brewhouse) for a year's worth of bragging rights and a pretty sweet trophy. VOTE HERE for the final Cincinnati's Favorite Beer 2024 matchup!

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

• Coming soon to Butler County: A Whole Foods grocery store

Thornton Triangle from the right.

• Just Askin': Cincinnati's smallest park is easy to miss. Just how tiny is it?

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown resigned from office March 27.

• In NKY, 'town gossips' drive a mayor from office

A view of Downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams as a thunderstorm approaches from the west on Friday, July 16, 2021. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

• Cincinnati severe weather: Hail, flooding, isolated tornadoes possible this week

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) embraces FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza (9) after scoring a goal in the second half of the match between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC at in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

• Aaron Boupendza rescues point for FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Political drama coming to a voting booth near you | Daily Briefing