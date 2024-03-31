Political drama coming to a voting booth near you: today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hello everyone. I’m Scott Wartman, politics reporter for The Enquirer.
If you want to know about some of the most interesting races here in the Cincinnati region this November, check out my overview explaining some of the races to watch. It’ll be a lot more than just a presidential race and Senate race on the ballot.
The Democrats in Hamilton County think they have a shot at getting a Democratic county prosecutor elected for the first time in 92 years. There will be some open seats up for grabs, including an unexpected one for county auditor. Also, there’s a rematch for Hamilton County sheriff, including the former sheriff switching parties to challenge the incumbent who ousted him four years earlier. There’ll be plenty of drama leading up to November.
What else you need to know Monday, April 1
⛈ Weather: High of 73. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
⚾ Cincinnati Reds: Justin Wilson treats his long-awaited return like just another game.
🏠 Real estate: More homes are for sale in Cincinnati. So why aren't prices falling?
📖 Beyond the game: These books remind us why we love baseball.
🏈 UC football: Improving Bearcats secondary a primary focus this spring.
Before you go: Ohio vs. Kentucky in the final beer bracket battle 🍻
No. 1 Bohemian Special (Wiedemann) squares off with No. 2 Crazy Norse (Barleycorn’s Brewhouse) for a year's worth of bragging rights and a pretty sweet trophy. VOTE HERE for the final Cincinnati's Favorite Beer 2024 matchup!
Today's Top Stories
• Coming soon to Butler County: A Whole Foods grocery store
• Just Askin': Cincinnati's smallest park is easy to miss. Just how tiny is it?
• In NKY, 'town gossips' drive a mayor from office
• Cincinnati severe weather: Hail, flooding, isolated tornadoes possible this week
• Aaron Boupendza rescues point for FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC
