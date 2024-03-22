Political debate gets violent when Republican chokes Democrat fiancee, Florida cops say

It’s not surprising that a couple with different political views has dated 25 years without getting married, but their debates have seemingly reached the point of being dangerous, Florida investigators say.

On Wednesday, March 20, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the couple’s home in North Fort Myers, after one grabbed the other by the neck and started squeezing, according to an affidavit. North Fort Myers is about a 125-mile drive south from Tampa.

It was the “Democrat” who called for help, the report states.

“She (and her fiance) had been fighting throughout the day and argued over politics because (he) was a Republican. During the verbal argument, (he) began calling her a Democrat and other names,” officials say.

“While sitting on the couch during the argument, (he) held her down and placed his hand on her face and the other hand around her neck, strangling her and restricting her airflow. ... She was unable to breathe.”

Her 70-year-old fiance eventually let go and the two separated, she said.

The specifics of their debate were not released.

A deputy noted the victim’s neck had red marks consistent with an attack, officials said.

When interviewed, the suspect conceded they were arguing about politics, but he denied it got physical.

He was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, after the deputy found probable cause, officials said.

Investigators noted it was the second time in 10 days the suspect had been arrested at his home.

On March 10, “he physically assaulted a neighbor and threatened to kill them while (waving) a pocket knife,” the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with battery and aggravated assault with a weapon and resisting an officer, jail records show.

