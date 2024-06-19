Political clout of Greenville's Black community is eroding; here's why

Much attention has been given to the upcoming presidential election this fall.

Rightly so.

Fundamentally, more than any election in our lifetime, this one is about democracy, its future and its capacity to bring change.

That’s true for our nation. What goes unsung, yet is no less important, is whether democracy is working for the Black community in Greenville

Our Black community is seeing its political power eroding, diminishing to the point of having Black political representation completely erased.

This has occurred over the past 30 years for two reasons: policies implemented over the tenure of Greenville Mayor Knox White and the failure of Black leadership in Greenville to fight for the communities they represent. Over his nearly three decades in power, White has facilitated the decimation and erasing of historically Black neighborhoods in the city. He’s done this while boasting political endorsements from Black community leaders in Greenville and receiving awards and accolades from the Urban League of the Upstate.

He uses them to deflect from what his time in office has wrought.

Now, as we continue to deal with the economic and social ramifications of what White and his enablers have done to historically Black communities in the city, we must contend with the political ramifications as well.

The most recent political redistricting done after the 2020 US Census saw a 75% reduction in the number of majority Black districts in the county.

After the 2010 redistricting, the following districts were majority Black:

Greenville City Council District 2

Greenville City Council District 3

Greenville County Council District 23

Greenville County Council District 25

Greenville School Board District 23

Greenville School Board District 25

SC State House District 23

SC State House District 25

SC State Senate District 7

After the 2020 redistricting, only three of those districts remained majority-Black.

This erasing of Black political power has occurred almost exclusively because of gentrification of historically Black communities in the City of Greenville. According to census data analyzed by sociologist Ken Kolb of Furman University, historically Black neighborhoods within the city limits have seen a 55% decline in Black residents over the past 30 years. The white population in those same neighborhoods has nearly doubled over the same time period.

Examining specific Black neighborhoods, data from Kolb shows West Greenville not being majority-Black for the first time since the US Census Bureau started collecting neighborhood data in 1960.

Southernside will see the same occurrence by 2025. That data further showed that between 2010-2019, rent in those neighborhoods rose 24% higher than inflation.

The gentrification of historically Black neighborhoods in the city and its effects on Black political power are exacerbated by increasing erosion of the economic state of Black Greenville. The median income for a white household in the city is around $75,000; the median income for a Black household is $24,000. Even more dire, the Black poverty rate in Greenville is 34.4%, five times higher than that of the white poverty rate.

Now that Greenville stands on the precipice of this political erasure, it's important to recognize this didn’t have to be.

The failure of Black leadership in Greenville not to stand up to White, to defy him, led to this moment.

If robust action isn’t taken, it’s likely that most Black elected officials in Greenville today will be the last African Americans to hold their seats for the foreseeable future. That lack of political representation will affect policy in Greenville and whether those policies will benefit Black communities in Greenville.

Change is necessary to rebuild Black political power so we can rebuild our communities.

We need a new generation of Black leadership that will stand up and organize our communities toward progress. Black Greenville can’t trust the status quo to change.

We need leadership that stands up to the erasing of our communities and isn’t complicit in it by being a pawn for the man who has spent his tenure in office pushing us out.

That change has to materialize in a concerted effort to galvanize Black Greenville politically to face these challenges.

This election year in Greenville has to be about whether democracy is going to work for the Black community here. Whether Greenville is going to continue in this unsung, de facto segregation that has exiled Black residents. Whether Greenville is going to see its Black political representation, its political power, erased.

That remains to be seen. But that journey starts with acknowledging the truth about where we are and how we move forward.

Jalen Elrod is co-chair of the research committee for the Community Remembrance Project, a local coalition partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative to honor victims of racial-terror lynching in Greenville County. He is a graduate of Leadership Greenville Class 47 and former third vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

