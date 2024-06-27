Political blogger Sandy Parker to share information on candidates and elections in Collier

In July, two free election seminars will be held in partnership between Naples Daily News and Sandy Parker, founder of the non-partisan political blog Sparker's Soapbox.

“The purpose of the workshop is really to raise people’s awareness that the outcome of these elections is going to shape the future of Collier County," said Parker. “It’s important to be paying attention and to let your voice be heard by voting.”

Seminar dates

Both seminars will cover the same topics and issues.

The first seminar will be held on July 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Collier County Library Headquarters, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Register here.

The second seminar will be held July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Collier County South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway #9005. The event is free and open to the public. Register here.

Who is Sandy Parker?

Parker has been running Sparker's Soapbox for over 10 years. She started the blog after she moved to Naples in her retirement and feels that there is a need for non-partisan fact-based information about local politics.

“The more I learned about state and local government, the more I realized that most people that moved here from somewhere else for retirement did not know anything about it, so they weren’t able to vote on local issues," said Parker.

The mission of Sparker's Soapbox is to facilitate and encourage informed voting in Collier County and throughout Florida. Her primary source of information is the internet. She looks at candidates and their social media. Then, she does a Google search and follow wherever it leads.

“I am looking to aggregate whatever information is out there and make it easier for voters to be informed by saying 'here it all is, now read what I wrote and decide who you want to vote for'," said Parker.

Parker believes that 2024 is a key election year in local and statewide politics. She highlights two key dates that voters should be aware of in the next two months.

"Our local officials make decisions that affect our day to day life in significant ways," said Parker. "I think there is so much at stake that voters really need to be informed and make sure they vote."

Key dates and information for voters in Collier County elections

July 22 is the voter registration deadline for the August elections and the deadline which someone must be registered with a political party to vote in that party's primary.

August 20 is primary election day. Those who wish to vote by mail should be informed that the state of Florida requires voters to renew mail-in ballot requests every election cycle.

