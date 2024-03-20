Political analysts weigh in on election night

TechCrunch

The European Commission has sent a series of formal requests for information (RFI) to Google, Meta, Microsoft, Snap, TikTok and X about how they're handling risks related to the use of generative AI. The asks, which relate to Bing, Facebook, Google Search, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and X, are being made under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the bloc's rebooted ecommerce and online governance rules. The eight platforms are designated as very large online platforms (VLOPs) under the regulation -- meaning they're required to assess and mitigate systemic risks, in addition to complying with the rest of the rulebook.