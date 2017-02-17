Polish prime minister leaves hospital a week after car crash

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo left hospital on Friday after suffering minor injuries in a car accident a week ago and said she would attend next Tuesday's government meeting.

Szydlo's car hit a tree in southern Poland on Feb. 10, the third crash involving a government motorcade since the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power just over a year ago.

Authorities have given few details about Szydlo's injuries. Her spokesman has said she did not require any surgery.

"Now it is time for a few days of rest and I will see you again at the Tuesday news conference after the government sitting," Szydlo told reporters as she left the hospital.

The accident occurred after her driver swerved to avoid hitting a smaller vehicle that crossed the path of the government motorcade, the interior ministry has said.

The accident raised security concerns, given that Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz was also involved in an accident last month and President Andrzej Duda had a minor car bump last year. Both escaped injury.

Szydlo's motorcade was also involved in a minor collision while on a visit to Israel.

