Polish PM suggests Poland may ban grain imports from Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has not ruled out the possibility that the country may impose a ban on imports of agricultural products from Russia, following the example of Latvia.

Source: Reuters, citing Tusk during a press conference in Warsaw on 29 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish prime minister noted that Russian and Belarusian agricultural products imported to Poland also cause market distortions, which protesting farmers resent.

"Latvia decided to implement an embargo on the import of (agricultural) products from Russia. We will analyse the case of Latvia, and I do not rule out that Poland will take an appropriate initiative," Tusk added.

Tusk also stated that the European Union needs to "seriously focus on better regulations when it comes to the import of cereals and food products from the east".

Like most European countries, Poland has been gripped by farmers' protests in recent weeks, opposing the EU's environmental regulations and what they say is unfair competition from Ukraine after it was granted trade benefits.

Background:

Last week, the Latvian parliament passed a temporary ban on imports of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus until at least July 2025. Latvia stated that this step seeks to sever economic ties with the aggressor countries and complements EU sanctions.

Earlier, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa noted that her country was setting an example for others by banning grain imports from Russia and Belarus.

