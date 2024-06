TechCrunch

New York-based Revel has made a lot of pivots since initially launching in 2018 as a dockless e-moped sharing service. After dropping the moped-sharing business in 2023, Revel is pivoting once again to abandon one of the main things that made its ride-hail service unique: The startup is laying off its 1,000+ drivers and embracing a gig worker model similar to that of rivals Lyft and Uber. The move comes after Revel successfully piloted the model in late February with 100 Revel drivers and has since brought on 100 more.