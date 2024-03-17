Polish Farmers Block Key Highway Near German Border
(Bloomberg) -- Polish farmers started blocking a key highway near the German border to protest against food imports from Ukraine and the European Union’s climate initiatives regarding agriculture.
The police are diverting traffic away from the A2 highway, which links Warsaw and Berlin, according to broadcaster Radio Zet. The protest is set to run until Wednesday, organizers said.
Farmers have for months held periodic protests against both EU and national government policies, creating a headache for Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s new cabinet. Ministers from the EU have urged the bloc to speed up a review of its policies to ease unrest among farmers.
