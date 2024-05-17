Polis signs compromise with oil and gas industry

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers are celebrating a deal with oil and gas companies to cut pollution and promote clean energy usage in Colorado.

It’s a deal lawmakers struck with some unlikely parties just before Colorado’s lawmaking session ended this year. Sponsors of the bills said a lot of behind-the-scenes effort went into the compromise, but in the end, they said the two new laws would make a big difference for Colorado’s environment.

Polis signed the two bills on Thursday. They are meant to improve the environment through mitigation and investment.

“The legislation we are signing today, in addition to putting stronger air quality emissions regulations in regard to the oil and gas sector, also will help fund carbon emission reductions and air pollution reductions in the transportation sector,” Polis said at a news conference before signing Senate Bill 24-229 and Senate Bill 24-230.

The first law requires the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to propose rules for the air quality control commission. It also requires the Energy and Carbon Management Commissioner to hire two liaisons to help communities disproportionately impacted by harmful pollution from oil and gas companies.

The second law requires big oil and gas polluters to pay a quarterly fee, with money from those fees to go toward improving public transit and the energy it uses.

Polis said $100 million to $200 million “a year will be coming in from this agreed-upon agreement that will help fund buses and rail transit, conservation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It will help reduce our air pollutants and carbon emissions in the state of Colorado. It will provide more convenient and lower-cost transit for our residents and help ensure we have a strong economy going forward,” Polis said.

The late-session deal came after lawmakers introduced a package of climate bills earlier in the year that business groups and oil and gas companies aggressively opposed.

Although high-polluting companies will have to pay fees starting next July, organizations backing those producers are seemingly on board. The Colorado Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute in Colorado were against the original package.

Loren Furman, Colorado Chamber of Commerce CEO, said in a statement that the organization celebrated the compromise that defeated the original bills.

“Together, these bills would have further threatened Colorado’s competitiveness and economic growth. The Colorado Chamber dubbed these proposals ‘job killers,’ with impacts far beyond just the energy industry, and Chamber members sent thousands of messages to lawmakers this session opposing the measures,” the statement reads.

Kait Schwartz, API Colorado’s director, said in a statement: “We are hopeful that the conclusion of this legislative session will usher in a period of regulatory and legislative stability. The bills signed into law today signify progress and will give recently implemented regulations a chance to prove their efficacy. Moving forward, our industry will remain actively engaged in rulemakings to ensure responsible production and emissions reductions while continuing to provide Coloradans with affordable, reliable energy.”

The compromise effectively puts the brakes on some ballot measures set to be brought by the oil and gas industry. The governor said it also helps Colorado stay on the path to cutting emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOx, in half by 2030.

