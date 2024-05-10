Policy say woman and her dog fought off assault suspect in Lee Martinez Park on Sunday

Editor's note: This story references sexual assault. Resources for those impacted by sexual assault have been included.

Fort Collins police say a woman, with help from her dog, fought off a man she said assaulted her in Lee Martinez Park on Sunday night.

The woman called 911 Sunday night "crying and telling a male to get off of her," according to a Fort Collins Police Services Facebook post. Dispatchers worked to determine where the phone was being used, which was near the center of Lee Martinez Park, according to the post.

Officers located the woman, who pointed out a man walking behind her, according to the post. Police say she told officers the man attacked and attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought him off for 20 minutes, with the help of her dog, which bit the man in the face.

The man, identified by police as Seth Estabrooks, 39, was arrested. The district attorney's office said Thursday that Estabrooks is being charged with second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony; unlawful sexual contact with force or threat, a Class 4 felony; and false imprisonment by force, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Police say Estabrooks received treatment for the dog bites at a local hospital.

The woman said she had no prior relationship with Estabrooks, according to the post. Police say the man is a transient from Boulder.

Magistrate Jeffrey Schwartz set Estabrooks' bond at $250,000 cash only during his first court appearance Monday. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 14.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for sexual assault victims

If you suspect a child you know is being abused, you can report that abuse to your local law enforcement agency or to CO4Kids by calling 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

Here are other local resources for victims of sexual abuse:

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA) provides crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for survivors and anyone affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado, as well as prevention programs through community outreach and education.

savacenter.org

Fort Collins location: 970-472-4204

Loveland location: 970-775-2962

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly sexual abuse, and their family members.

SummitStone Health Partners provides counseling for psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, substance use disorders, domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Boulder man arrested in woman's assault near downtown Fort Collins