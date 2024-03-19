Policeman raped mother while on duty in Plymouth, court hears

A police officer allegedly raped a mother at her home multiple times, a court has been told.

PC David Stansbury is accused of raping the woman, having initially visited her Plymouth home to respond to an attempted break-in.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Stansbury, who was a response officer for Devon and Cornwall Police, raped the woman on three separate occasions.

Mr Stansbury, 43, of Ilminster, Somerset, denies three counts of rape.

Jurors were told he first visited the flat in October 2009 to take a witness statement from the mother who claimed her ex-partner had tried to break into her flat.

The court heard he returned later and put his radio on the mantlepiece, removed his police trousers and boots and raped her on a sofa.

The jury was told Mr Stansbury exploited the woman's vulnerability after spotting cocaine and alcohol in the flat, as she feared losing her children if social services were told she was doing class A drugs while children were there.

Position of trust 'abused'

Miss Virginia Cornwall, prosecuting, told the jury he had no reason to go back to the flat or access the crime information system to gain information about her, which is what he did.

She said: "This defendant made a choice, to choose to exploit a woman for his own sexual gratification.

"He abused his position of trust."

Miss Cornwall said Mr Stansbury told the woman "I will see you again".

The court heard he went back on two other occasions in October and November 2009 and raped her again.

'Utterly helpless'

Jurors heard the woman said she "felt sick" but she could not call the police because of her drink and drug issues.

Miss Cornwall said: "She felt utterly helpless.

"She said 'I did not expect him to come back but he did. I felt I had no choice'."

After the last attack she never heard anything from him again, the court heard.

In 2020, the woman was arrested during a disturbance in Plymouth and it was at that point she made the allegations against Mr Stansbury.

The court heard Mr Stansbury told police he had no memory of attending the initial incident, no recollection of her, or raping or having sex with any member of the public.

Miss Cornwall said: "He utterly denied the allegations."

The trial continues.

