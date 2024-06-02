Policeman dies after being stabbed at anti-Islam event in Mannheim

Police officers mourn their deceased colleague on the market square in Mannheim. A German police officer has died two days after being stabbed at an anti-Islam gathering in the western German city of Mannheim, authorities said Sunday, as police responded to demonstrations held in the wake of the attack. Boris Roessler/dpa

A German police officer has died two days after being stabbed at an anti-Islam gathering in the western German city of Mannheim, authorities said Sunday, as police responded to demonstrations held in the wake of the attack.

The public prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe, the Mannheim police headquarters and the criminal investigation office in the state of Baden-Württemberg said the officer underwent emergency surgery immediately after the attack and was placed in an induced coma, but succumbed to his severe injuries on Sunday afternoon.

"We mourn the loss of a police officer who gave his life for our safety," they said.

"The news shakes me to the core," said Baden-Württemberg premier Winfried Kretschmann, adding his thoughts were with the man's family, relatives and colleagues. "This terrible act is a painful reminder to us all of the often incalculable risks police officers are exposed to on a daily basis."

Thomas Strobl, the state interior minister, said: "These are moments when the world seems to stand still. The whole Baden-Württemberg police force will honour his memory always."

The attack occurred on Friday morning during an event hosted by the Pax Europa movement, with five other people also sustaining injuries.

The movement's treasurer, Stefanie Kizina, said the attack was specifically aimed at Pax Europa board member Michael Stürzenberger, who sustained serious injuries.

Stürzenberger would "definitely carry on" his work with the organization, she said.

The motive of the 25-year-old perpetrator, who was born in Afghanistan and was unknown to police, is still unclear. He underwent surgery after sustaining gunshot wounds during his capture, according to police.

The man, who lives in the western German state of Hesse and is married with two children, has been accused of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, there were violent scenes in Mannheim on Sunday as police responded to two demonstrations held following the attacks.

Activists formed a human chain during a vigil organized by a non-partisan alliance under the motto: "Solidarity against violence, hatred and agitation."

The vigil, supported by a range of political parties represented on the city council, emerged in response to a planned rally by the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

The slogan for the youth protest was: "Remigration would have prevented this crime!" The concept of remigration - involving deporting large numbers of people of foreign origin - has been widely criticized across Germany.

Videos from the square showed police clashing with a group of Antifa activists, who set off fireworks. The slogan "Nazis out" was also chanted by demonstrators.

Candles, flowers and a piece of paper with the inscription "Against Terror" stand at the scene of the crime on the market square. The perpetrator had attacked participants at an anti-Islamic rally on Mannheim's market square on 31 May and injured six people, including a police officer. Uwe Anspach/dpa

A forensics officer inspects the crime scene where a knife-wielding attacker in the German city of Mannheim on Friday targeted a gathering by the anti-Islam right-wing group Pax Europa, according to members of the group. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Forensics officers stand behind a smashed stall on the market square, where a knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim has been shot by police. Uwe Anspach/dpa