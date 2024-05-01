Police: Wrong-way driver fled head-on collision in Bedford

May 1—A Manchester driver faces numerous charges, including felony reckless conduct, after fleeing the scene of a head-on collision on Route 101 in Bedford Tuesday evening, officials said.

Maria Rosario, 51, was also charged with conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, simple assault and littering, according to a news release. Investigators determined that she was driving the wrong way on the divided highway.

Police responded to a report of a head-on collision near Liberty Hill Road around 5:45 p.m., and learned that one of the drivers, later identified as Rosario, had fled on foot and waded into a nearby swamp.

Rosario had to be rescued from the swamp with assistance from Bedford firefighters, and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for evaluation, police said.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rosario was held on preventive detention.