Police write citations and tow a car after weekend ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte

Charlotte police said Tuesday that they seized a vehicle and wrote seven citations stemming from this weekend’s “street takeovers,” in which drivers in uptown and NoDa drove dangerously for an audience.

Bystander video showed at least one person get hit by a car doing donuts at the intersection of North Davidson and 36th streets. Police said there were several incidents in the city.

Around midnight, a large group of vehicles and people met at Brooklyn Bridge Avenue and Brevard Street in uptown, drove dangerously and set off fireworks.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that they “cleared out” participants “as quickly and safely as possible.”

Police made two traffic stops, seized a vehicle and gave out seven citations for violations including reckless driving and participating in a street takeover.

A new law on street takeovers — occasions where drivers close off streets, race and do tricks like burnouts — went into effect in December and introduced new penalties, Observer news partner WSOC-TV reported.

Drivers can be charged with a misdemeanor and a fine of more than $1,000. And if they do it again in a two-year period, they can get stricter penalties.

Charlotte police held a news conference last year about street takeovers. Police towed or seized 12 vehicles in February 2023 alone.