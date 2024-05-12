Police: Woman’s car vandalized in Wyoming County

FALL TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tunkhannock Township Police say a woman’s car was vandalized Sunday.

On May 12, The Tunkhannock Township Police Department said in a Facebook post they were called at about 10:25 p.m. for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say the victim, a 62-year-old woman, was traveling on Dickinson Road in Falls Township shortly after 12:00 a.m. when they suffered a flat tire.

The victim explained they slowly continued on Dickinson Road to find a safe place to pull off the road when a large truck came from behind, beeped its horn, and followed her too closely, according to police.

Authorities say the victim claims they then pulled off the road near the intersection of State Route 307 and Dickinson Road while the people in the truck yelled at her and continued down the road.

After contacting a friend to pick her up, the victim says they determined they would come back during the day to change the tire, but later, when they returned, they found the car to be vandalized, police explained.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tunkhannock Township Police Department by calling (570) 836-5255.

