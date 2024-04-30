Police: Windber man caught fleeing car theft scene

Apr. 30—WINDBER, Pa. — A Windber man was caught taking goods from vehicles in Windber's Jackson Avenue neighborhood, investigators said.

Windber police said they were dispatched to the scene after Somerset County 911 was called about a suspicious person looking into vehicles along Jackson Avenue just after midnight April 5.

As police approached 20-year-old Tyler Kostick, he left the scene on a pedal bike, according to police affidavit.

Kostick was apprehended following a brief pursuit after he fell on 21st Street, Melius said.

Police said more than $900 worth of tools was found in a bag in Kostick's possession, as well as prescription pills reported stolen from a white Mitsubishi and another bottle of medication missing from a Ford Explorer.

Unspecified items were also reported missing from a red Ford truck.

Kostick faces four charges of theft from a motor vehicle, four charges of receiving stolen property and one count of loitering or prowling at night.

He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance related to the pills allegedly found in his possession. He was also charged for possessing alcohol under the age of 21.

Online court records show he was lodged in Somerset County Jail after failing to post bail.