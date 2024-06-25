Police: West Lafayette burglary interrupted by tenant who caught him in the act

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Steven Watkins' plans to burglarize a West Lafayette apartment in the 100 block of Littleton Street fell apart when the tenant interrupted him, according to West Lafayette police.

The tenant returned home about 10:35 a.m. Monday to find Watkins burglarizing the apartment, police said. Watkins tried to run out of the house with the tenant's stuff, but was blocked by the tenant.

Watkins assaulted the tenant and escaped the apartment, police said. But the tenant gave police a detailed description of Watkins, and officers arriving at the scene spotted Watkins and arrested him, police said.

Police recovered the victim's property.

Meanwhile, officers booked Watkins, 53, of West Lafayette, into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of burglary, residential entry, robbery and two counts of theft. He remained incarcerated on Tuesday morning in lieu of bond.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: West Lafayette burglary interrupted in the act