Police went to arrest N. GA man over an assault, find a ‘magic mushroom’ and pot grow house

A Chattooga County man is behind bars after police said they discovered a grow house in his home while responding to an assault call.

Summerville police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Seth Jordan Lindsay after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

As officers were arresting him, they also discovered an indoor marijuana grow house, where police said he was also growing “magic mushrooms.”

“In addition to the indoor grow operation, officers located LSD, THC Wax, a significant quantity of marijuana and mushrooms, as well as several firearms and a firearm silencer,” police said in a Facebook post.

On top of being charged with battery, Lindsay is also facing a slew of drug charges. Police said more charges could be coming.

