Police in Waupaca arrest man accused of committing multiple crimes over past two months

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca say a man was arrested after allegedly being involved in multiple crimes over the last two months.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., 39-year-old Ryan Lubinski was taken into custody after being suspected of committing multiple crimes in the Waupaca area. Below is a breakdown of the alleged offenses:

April 24 Police investigated a burglary complaint where a business was broken into and had money stolen.

May 23 Police investigated an incident where a man allegedly tried to gain access to an ATM machine. This reportedly caused damage.

May 28 Police investigated an incident where a business was broken into and cash was reported missing. Lubinski was a suspect early in this investigation, according to police. Lubinski was later found, and when authorities tried to stop him, he allegedly ran on foot and went into an unlocked apartment.

May 29 Police investigated an incident where a man had reached behind a counter at a store and stole multiple lottery tickets. A man matching Lubinski’s description was seen running from the 1000 block of West Fulton Street. Authorities used a drone and a K9, and Lubinski was found hiding in a wooded area. He was taken into custody.

May 30 Police interviewed Lubinski, and he reportedly confessed to all of the previous crimes.



Authorities say that multiple charges will be forwarded to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was provided.

