Police: Waupaca-area schools locked down after Waupaca Christian Academy receives emailed threat

WAUPACA - An investigation has opened after a staff member at Waupaca Christian Academy told police the school received a threatening email, the Waupaca Police Department said Wednesday.

As a result, schools in the district went into lockdown until the threat could be investigated. The Waupaca Police Department, together with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, determined the threat was "not credible," police said.

A similar threat in another part of the state had also been reported, police said. Police did not describe the content of those emails further.

The Waupaca Police Department did not release any further information, but the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

