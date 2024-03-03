Police: Watertown man found hiding camera in outlet facing child porn charges

Mar. 3—A Ten Eyck Street man, who is already a registered sex offender, is facing several charges after a police searched on his home Thursday turned up evidence that he may have been spying on others.

State police said Nicholas O. Sherman, 238 Ten Eyck Street in Watertown, was charged after an Internet Crimes Against Children task force executed a search warrant on his residence related to the transmission of child sexual exploitation material by the internet.

Witness reported a lengthy search Thursday at Sherman's home that included several boxes and what appeared to be computer equipment seized.

"During the investigation, a hidden camera was located at another residence within the county," state police said. "This camera was hidden within a wall outlet. It is believed that Sherwood, who works as a property manager, and a level one sex offender, may have had access to other homes in the area. If anyone has information relative to a hidden camera within their residence they are asked to contact the State Police at 315-366-6000."

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by members of the Computer Crime Unit — Troop D, Homeland Security Investigations, the State Police Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation Watertown, NY, the City of Watertown Police Department, ICAC Albany, and the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

On February 29, 2024, State Police arrested Nicholas O. Sherwood, age 46, from 228 Ten Eyck St., Watertown, NY for (3) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (D-felony), (1) count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D-felony), and (1) count of Unlawful Surveillance 2nd degree (E-felony).

State police records show his bail was set at $75,000.