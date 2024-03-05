Police warn of thieves using wifi-jamming tech to disarm cameras, alarms

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning residents in Los Angeles’ Wilshire-area neighborhoods of a series of burglaries involving wifi-jamming technology that can disarm surveillance cameras and alarms using a wireless signal.

According to police, the burglaries typically involve three to four suspects who enter homes through a second story balcony.

Once inside, the thieves target primary bedrooms in search of high-end jewelry, purses, U.S. currency and other valuables.

“On many occasions, these suspects will have a getaway vehicle and driver to act as a look out,” authorities said in a community alert.

To deter these types of burglaries, authorities provided the following tips:

Ensure your electrical circuit boxes are secured with a padlock to make it harder for thieves to tamper with alarm systems

Never tell Uber, Lyft or taxi drivers or post on social media that you will be on vacation or away from home

Stay alert for suspicious vehicles with temporary or dealer plates, as well as rental vehicles

Share your cellphone number with trusted neighbors and ask them to clear your mail and keep an eye on your residence if you plan to be away

Place cameras around the home and ensure that the alarm DVR is secure and cannot be tampered with

Consider moving to an alarm system that is hard wired rather than running on a wireless signal

Provide extra security such as a pole to sliding glass doors to eliminate easy opening

Place tracking devices, such as Apple AirTags, on valuable items like jewelry boxes, purses or vehicles

See what shrubbery or trees can be trimmed or cut to keep your residence highly visible

Install proper lighting and security signage and always leave light on in your home, especially while away

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Wilshire Burglary Detectives at Wilshireburglary@lapd.online. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

