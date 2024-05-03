Police warn about possible door-to-door scams in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are warning residents about potential door-to-door scams in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that it has received multiple calls about recent door-to-door solicitations where solicitors have entered residential yards without permission and have been seen taking photos of homes.

“At this time, it is unknown if these solicitors may be involved in any criminal activity,” GRPD said in a release.

Officers want to make sure that residents are aware of popular door-to-door scams, which include bogus contractor repairs, home inspections, security systems and pest or yard services. They hope to:

Take the victims’ money by accepting payment for a low-quality product or service or upfront payment for a product to service that will be performed later. Victims often find themselves locked into a service plan that eventually increases in cost over time.

Steal items discreetly while they are inside the victim’s home.

Distract residents while another person slips inside and steals items.

Case homes to help them break in more easily later.

Obtain personal identification information like social security numbers or bank account numbers so they can steal a person’s identity.

Anyone who interacts with a solicitor is encouraged to take the following steps to ensure that they are legitimate:

Ask to see their active city business license and confirm the validity with the city licensing department. All door-to-door solicitors must have a license.

Verify a salesperson’s identity, through an ID card or by calling the relevant office in your jurisdiction. Do not rely on the office contact information provided by the solicitor.

Ask the solicitor to leave contracts and other documents with you, and you’ll be in touch if you are still interested after reviewing them. Nothing is so urgent that you need to buy it right away. Pressure tactics and immediate deadlines or payment should be a red flag.

Do your research. Look up the company online and the Better Business Bureau.

If a door-to-door solicitor makes you feel unsafe, you’re asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 and keep all the materials the solicitor may give you. When they leave, make sure to note their description, direction of travel and their vehicle and license plate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.