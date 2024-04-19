Police warn of increase of vehicle break-ins in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Department Patrol West is warning the public of an increase in vehicle break-ins.

“In the last 28 days we noticed an increase of vehicle break-ins around the Kellogg and Ridge area,” Patrol West said on Facebook Thursday.

Patrol West says most of the vehicles were left unlocked. There were purses, wallets and other valuables left in plain sight while occupants went inside restaurants, stores and other businesses.

“Please do not leave anything out in plain view, thieves will not hesitate breaking out car windows for anything of value,” said Patrol West. “If you go in to eat or shop, please take your purses inside with you.”

Along with valuables, Patrol West says paperwork, like vehicle registrations, is also valuable to thieves, as well as garage openers.

“This allows thieves to know where you live and a way to gain access to your home while you are gone,” said Patrol West. “Please, If you see something, say something!”

