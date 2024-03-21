Police warn of Hamburg Township car break-ins

Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle larceny reports in Hamburg Township.

HAMBURG TWP. — Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle larceny reports in Hamburg Township.

Hamburg Township Police shared footage from a home security camera on social media Thursday.

"Last night HTPD officers responded to the area of Strawberry Lake Road in the Bob White Beach/Pine Bluff neighborhood for multiple larceny-from-auto reports," officials wrote.

"The video shows one suspect, wearing a Halloween mask, attempting to make entry into the two vehicles shown and two other suspects making entry into a car at the top right of the video."

From the timestamp on the security camera footage, it appears the video was captured around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21.

Police encourage residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles and keep their doors locked.

Anyone with information or video footage of the suspects can email Kimberly Leeds at kleeds@hamburg.mi.us.

